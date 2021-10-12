iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-3°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

The Northern Lights were on FULL display last night...

Roman Bartos / rbphoto.ca / Instagram @rbphoto.ca

I am always amazed at the magic of the Aurora Borealis. Last night my neighbor texted me, "Get outside, NOW! It's a light show" and I'm so glad she did. The northern lights rarely get seen here in the Okanagan, but here's some of the photos captured...

Rumour has it, there's going to be another light show tonight.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colton Lysak (@colton_lysak)

 

 

 

 

 

7