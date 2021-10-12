The Northern Lights were on FULL display last night...
I am always amazed at the magic of the Aurora Borealis. Last night my neighbor texted me, "Get outside, NOW! It's a light show" and I'm so glad she did. The northern lights rarely get seen here in the Okanagan, but here's some of the photos captured...
Rumour has it, there's going to be another light show tonight.
[WATCH] Another Scream Movie is on the way!The Scream franchise is a staple in any Horror movie collection. Whether some of the films are good or bad, they've sparked spoofs, and played homage to some of the greatest Horror flicks of all time...
Shawn Mendes - Wonder: The World TourJuly 2, 2022
[WATCH] Racoons find door dash food before the people who ordered it..Raccoons find door dash food before the people who ordered it.. the Title says it all, this happened in Toronto and is pretty funny.
Vaccine Custom Keychains!This is a pretty wild idea, but I absolutely love it. Are you the kind of person that has to dig and dig in their wallet to find their vaccine passport, or search through their phone for (what feels like) 20 minutes?
Adopt A Centre DayOctober 26, 2021
JDRF Rockin' For ResearchNovember 6, 2021
The Tenors - Santa's Wish TourNovember 23, 2021
My Obsession With HalloweenIf you've followed me on social media for the past few years, you'll know that I absolutely LOVE Halloween. It's the time of year where it becomes socially acceptable to dress up, and my tickle trunk is FILLED to the brim with some amazing costumes.
34th Annual Business Excellence AwardsDecember 3, 2021