Toy Mountain (MOVE)

Kelowna's 1st Annual Toy Mountain!

'Tis the season for giving. Join us in helping families in need in our communities this holiday season.

On December 8th, 9th, and 10th, we'll be onsite at Orchard Park Shopping Centre accepting new unwrapped toys and cash donations, all in support of The Salvation Army.

Join MOVE 101.5 near the new Peach entrance at Orchard Park Shopping Centre, next to Santa, from 10am – 7pm. We'll be collecting a MOUNTAIN of toys for all ages, and gifts for teenagers.

Thanks to Salvation Army, your donations for Toy Mountain will help put smiles on the faces of many families this holiday season.

