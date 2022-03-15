iHeartRadio
Ukrainian Refugees Greeted With WARM Reception On First Day Of School

Jack Dart / Facebook / Ukraine / Italy

This was an emotional watch. I recall in 1999 my school had taken in some Refugees from Kosovo, and I don't really remember what kind of a reception we gave them when they showed up to school. In fact, I doubt it was anything but warm.

This was amazing.

 

 

