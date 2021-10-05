Vaccine Custom Keychains!
This is a pretty wild idea, but I absolutely love it. Are you the kind of person that has to dig and dig in their wallet to find their vaccine passport, or search through their phone for (what feels like) 20 minutes?
A B.C. company has created a, "Covid-19 Keychain" which would make things a LOT easier when getting into Restaurants, or events.
It's roughly 20 bucks and the best part? 10% of proceeds are going towards frontline healthcare workers.
You can purchase yours HERE
-
Adopt A Centre DayOctober 26, 2021
-
JDRF Rockin' For ResearchNovember 6, 2021
-
The Tenors - Santa's Wish TourNovember 23, 2021
-
Okanagan Sun Home Opener GameOctober 9, 2021
-
My Obsession With HalloweenIf you've followed me on social media for the past few years, you'll know that I absolutely LOVE Halloween. It's the time of year where it becomes socially acceptable to dress up, and my tickle trunk is FILLED to the brim with some amazing costumes.
-
34th Annual Business Excellence AwardsDecember 3, 2021
-
Go By Bike WeeksSeptember 27, 2021 - October 10, 2021
-
3rd Annual Adult Team Spelling Bee! POSTPONEDOctober 7, 2021
-
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia TourApril 1, 2022