[VIRAL] Bear Chases Skier Down A Hill...

The YouTube Caption says it all... Bear chasing a skier down a hill, not sure where this is, but will sure make you go faster!

We aren't sure where this video is from, but users are pointing to a Ski Hill in Romania..

The comments are my favourite.

"They're doing it wrong. Zig-zagging is for running from alligators/crocodiles. You have to draw a circle around yourself for protection from skibears."

"He BAREly made it! Ciao."

"Bet this skier won't eat Baby Bear's porridge ever again!"