iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-3°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

[WATCH] Another Scream Movie is on the way!

Paramount Pictures / YouTube

The Scream franchise is a staple in any Horror movie collection. Whether some of the films are good or bad, they've sparked spoofs, and played homage to some of the greatest Horror flicks of all time...

But another Scream movie? 

Ah, why not.. I'm in.

 

7