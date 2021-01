Space Jam was one of my favourite movies growing up. It had EVERYTHING. Michael Jordan, Bill Murray, Bugs, Tweety, even Lola Bunny! (Who also happens to be my Wife's favourite character as well) Well here it is, Lebron James Posted this on Insta over the weekend and I am ABSOLUTELY ready for this..

My first thought is, OHMYGOSHOHMYGOSHOHMYGOSHOHYasdlkslkfjalsdf

Seriously, I could not hold it together, are you ready for the Space Jam??