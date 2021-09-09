[WATCH] Matrix 4 Resurrections trailer
This Trailer should be breaking the internet this week! This is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 and rightfully so, it's ANOTHER MATRIX MOVIE!! (Yes, Spider-Man No Way Home will pull in top spot but this movie still looks fun ok!)
Remember how cool that stuff was? It was a cultural phenomenon, and as I recall, the first movie I ever purchased on DVD was. 'The Matrix' because of how revolutionary it was..
So sit back and enjoy this trailer because I think this movie is going to be a HIT.
Steve from ' Blues Clues' is back with a heartfelt messageRemember Blue’s Clues? If you don’t, it was a fun, interactive, adorable show in the mid-nineties that involved a dog named Blue and a host named Steve.
Golden Retriever had to wear a cone for 14 days so...I think this one speaks for itself. With way too much going on in the world, I think we need some positivity, or PAWsitivity I guess? Here, take a look...
