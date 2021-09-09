[WATCH] Matrix 4 Resurrections trailer

This Trailer should be breaking the internet this week! This is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 and rightfully so, it's ANOTHER MATRIX MOVIE!! (Yes, Spider-Man No Way Home will pull in top spot but this movie still looks fun ok!)

Remember how cool that stuff was? It was a cultural phenomenon, and as I recall, the first movie I ever purchased on DVD was. 'The Matrix' because of how revolutionary it was..

So sit back and enjoy this trailer because I think this movie is going to be a HIT.