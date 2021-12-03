[WATCH] New Christmas Song w/ Ed Sheeran & Elton John!
Christmas has come early if you're a massive fan of Elton John or Ed Sheeran, which should be everyone right!??
This song is sure to raise some eyebrows, just look at the clip Ed Sheeran posted to his Insta!!
But it's meant to raise some good!!
Sheeran posted on his instagram...
Our song “Merry Christmas” is out now everywhere. Go stream it and check out the video too, we had so much fun filming it!
All profits from this year’s Christmas period will go to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation (www.essmf.com) and the Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf)
