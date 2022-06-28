iHeartRadio
[WATCH] The Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is HERE

Walt Disney Studios / YouTube

The Sanderson sisters are BACK.

 

via GIPHY

Disney plus has dropped their first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 and it is set to be released September 30th on Disney +.

No waiting in a movie theatre for this one, the cult classic sequel is going to be ready to stream ASAP.

 

 

