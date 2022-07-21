iHeartRadio
Choose your station
31°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

[WATCH] Weird Looking 'CAT' becomes mans best friend...

R/Aww video

Do you have an animal that you consider a 'best friend' that would be considered non conventional?

This video feels like a Disney movie.

This just made my day, and I hope it brightens yours.

 

 

11