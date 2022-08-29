[WATCH] WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story - official trailer
Weird Al Yankovic was one of my favourite artists growing up. He was considered so weird, but to me, he was LEGENDARY. I cannot wait to see this in November. Sign me up!!
-
Easter Seals Drop ZoneSeptember 20th, 2022
-
Feast of FieldsSeptember 18, 2022
-
Okanagan Volunteer FairSeptember 17, 2022
-
Motionball Marathon of SportSeptember 17, 2022
-
Will Smith has posted an Apology on Youtube..How do you feel about this? Will Smith has finally openly apologized for what happened at the Oscars nearly four months ago.. Is this enough? or is there more to be done?
-
-
The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerAs an ENORMOUS fan of the original Lord of The Rings Trilogy, I am so excited for this, it looks visually stunning and I cannot wait to dive into this series! What do you think?
-
Parkinson SuperWalkSeptember 10, 2022
-
[WATCH] The Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is HERE[WATCH] The Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is HERE.. the Sanderson sisters are back, and they're streaming on Disney+ this September 30th. I guarantee my Wife will have some sort of viewing party...