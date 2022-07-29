Will Smith has posted an Apology on Youtube..
How do you feel about this?
I personally liked that he apologized to Chris Rocks mother (Around the 1:20 mark)
Interior Savings Moonlight MoviesAugust 16-17, 2022
The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerAs an ENORMOUS fan of the original Lord of The Rings Trilogy, I am so excited for this, it looks visually stunning and I cannot wait to dive into this series! What do you think?
Parkinson SuperWalkSeptember 10, 2022
[WATCH] The Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is HERE[WATCH] The Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is HERE.. the Sanderson sisters are back, and they're streaming on Disney+ this September 30th. I guarantee my Wife will have some sort of viewing party...
Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of HopeSunday September 11, 2022
Kendrick Lamar - The Big Steppers TourAugust 28, 2022
The Pinocchio trailer has dropped and it looks MAGICALTHIS. IS. MAGIC! Seriously, I can't wait to see this flick. Tom Hanks as Jepetto? "Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight". As soon I saw him utter those words, I was hooked.