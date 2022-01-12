Women Crushing it Wednesday - Christina Ferreira
If you've been to an event in Kelowna, you MAY have been to an event put on by Christina, and her company - Impact Events + Brand Management... She's been doing this over a decade and has done a tremendous job.
Here she is featured, in this weeks, "Women Crushing it Wednesday".
-
-
LGBTQ+ Curling LeagueJanuary 16, 2022 - March 20, 2022
-
-
MOM PAYS FOR GRINCH VISIT THAT LEAVES HOUSE A COMPLETE DISASTERI almost want to title this bit, play stupid games, win stupid prizes? NAH. We all love the Grinch, don't we? He's the most misunderstood Christmas character of all time...
-
Proud for PromFebruary 19, 2022 & February 20, 2022
-
Santana - Blessings and Miracles TourApril 2, 2022
-
Canadian House Transformed into REAL-LIFE Home Alone HouseAs you may recall, we were once talking about how the Home Alone house is up for rent on Air BNB, well now we've found a house in Canada, that is a darn near replica!!
-
[WATCH] New Christmas Song w/ Ed Sheeran & Elton John!Christmas has come early if you're a massive fan of Elton John or Ed Sheeran, which should be everyone right!??
-
Guess what, now you can book the 'Home Alone' house for the Holidays!We've seen some strange houses on Air BNB, like the Hobbit house in Osoyoos, or even an old blockbuster, but this one is sure to be a really good idea for Christmas..