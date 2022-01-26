Women Crushing It Wednesday - Jessica Samuels
If you've lived in Kelowna for the past decade, it is highly likely that you know who this Woman is. Jessica Samuels has spent time with AM1150 as the afternoon drive host, has a monthly segment with Global Okanagan, and when it comes to mental health, she is a community leader.
I was so pleased to have the opportunity to chat with Jessica about how and why she got into working for non-profits, and helping others.
