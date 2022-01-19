iHeartRadio

Women Crushing it Wednesday - Karen Shale

Karen Shale / Facebook

Karen Shale is a Theatre performer, Singer, Technical assistant, Financial Advisor annnnnd AUTHOR! 

Here she is chatting about her new book, "Dancing From The Inside Out: A Law Of Attraction Midlife Makeover Guide (no experience necessary)"

 

 

You can download or purchase her book HERE.

 

