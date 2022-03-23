Women Crushing it Wednesday - Kyla King of Rad Jamz
Kyla is the owner proprietor and creator of Rad Jamz... Here she talks about why she started her company, and her experience leading up to this unique Okanagan endeavor..
Jason Mraz - LaLaLaLive Songs TourJuly 25, 2002
Ukrainian Refugees Greeted With WARM Reception On First Day Of SchoolThis was an emotional watch. I recall in 1999 we had taken in some Refugees from Kosovo, and I don't really remember what kind of a reception we gave them when they showed up to school..
LIVE BAT Released in Movie Theatre As A Prank.."I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…." That was what this user posted when he was at a screening of Robert Pattinsons new film, "The Batman".
Wine Women and Well Being OkanaganNow - December 31, 2022
The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn TourAugust 23, 2022
Lake Country Man Starts Petition to Re Name Glenmore RoadI'm laughing pretty hard at this one, a fella in Lake Country who goes by the name, Jordan Stadnicki has started a petition to re name the Lake Country section of Glenmore road, as he finds it too bumpy...
Women Crushing It Wednesday - Paige Bednorz (Kelowna Rockets)Paige Bednorz shares her story on how she became the Communications and Social Media Director for the Kelowna Rockets... She is a real Pioneer in her position, showing off player personalities, and peeling the curtain back on the WHL franchise..