Women Crushing It Wednesday - Melissa Grassmick (Julia's Junction)

Melissa is our FIRST nomination for Women Crushing it Wednesday! April Martin of the Purkids foundation brought her story to me a while ago, and we were so thrilled she was able to come on and share her story! 

LISTEN:  Women Crushing it Wednesday - April Martin

 

If you would like to learn more, head to JuliasJunction.ca 

