Women Crushing it Wednesday - Olga Bidewell
Olga Bidewell is a local Baker, and you can find some of her recipes at Olgasconfections.ca She hails from the Ukraine, and has been raising funds for her friends and family in a unique way..
It was my wife that brought her story to my attention, in a Facebook Group...
Take a listen to our interview, it will make your day much brighter, I promise.
IF there is a Woman in your life, you think deserves a feature on this segment, feel free to let us know, HERE.
