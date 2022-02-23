Women Crushing It Wednesday - Paige Bednorz (Kelowna Rockets)
Paige Bednorz shares her story on how she became the Communications and Social Media Director for the Kelowna Rockets... She is a real Pioneer in her position, showing off player personalities, and peeling the curtain back on the WHL franchise.
She also helped orchestrate a bit of a trade between the Rockets and the Tri City Americans that caused a few laughs, and outrage...
Here's a few videos they've done that have made me HOWL.
-
Top 40 Under 40March 27, 2022
-
Women Crushing It Wednesday - Melissa Grassmick (Julia's Junction)Melissa is our FIRST nomination for Women Crushing it Wednesday! April Martin of the Purkids foundation brought her story to me a while ago, and we were so thrilled she was able to come on and share her story!
-
The Lion King Jr.May 4, 2022 - May 6, 2022
-
Cast of Austin Powers Re-Unite for Super Bowl CommercialMAKE THE MOVIE!!! Please I would love to see Austin Powers 4, and this commercial shows that the entire cast still has the chops to pull this off! Also, does Rob Lowe even age? Seriously!
-
New Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer has Familiar SceneryThe newest trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has been dropped and I have to admit, I got some goosebumps just seeing the place I grew up on camera. Some of this flick was filmed in Kamloops/Merritt and you can tell..
-
Women Crushing it Wednesday - Crystal FlamanCrystal has created something amazing, it's called the, "10 Million acts of Kindness movement" and had a lot of great things to say about how important it is to spread good..
-
34th Annual Business Excellence AwardsMarch 30, 2022
-
Coldest Night of the Year 2022February 26, 2022
-
Women Crushing It Wednesday - Tess CritchlowTess Critchlow is representing Canada, and Kelowna at the Olympics, and we couldn't be more proud.