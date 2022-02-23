iHeartRadio
Women Crushing It Wednesday - Paige Bednorz (Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna Rockets

Paige Bednorz shares her story on how she became the Communications and Social Media Director for the Kelowna Rockets... She is a real Pioneer in her position, showing off player personalities, and peeling the curtain back on the WHL franchise.

 

She also helped orchestrate a bit of a trade between the Rockets and the Tri City Americans that caused a few laughs, and outrage...

 

Here's a few videos they've done that have made me HOWL.

 

 

 

