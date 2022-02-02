Women Crushing It Wednesday - Tess Critchlow

Tess Critchlow is representing Canada at the Olympics, and we couldn't be more proud.

She got her start competing in our very own back yard at Big White Ski Resort, and has been at it quite some time now...

We were so pleased that she was able to join us this week to share a little bit of her story, how she got into her chosen discipline, and what she has learned over the years! This will be her second Olympics, and shes cracked the top 10 a couple of times this year while on tour, so she's poised for a strong Olympics!

You'll have to excuse a bit of the audio, this was recorded while Tess was in Austria, while she was on her way to Italy. She's busy!