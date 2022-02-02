Women Crushing It Wednesday - Tess Critchlow
Tess Critchlow is representing Canada at the Olympics, and we couldn't be more proud.
She got her start competing in our very own back yard at Big White Ski Resort, and has been at it quite some time now...
We were so pleased that she was able to join us this week to share a little bit of her story, how she got into her chosen discipline, and what she has learned over the years! This will be her second Olympics, and shes cracked the top 10 a couple of times this year while on tour, so she's poised for a strong Olympics!
You'll have to excuse a bit of the audio, this was recorded while Tess was in Austria, while she was on her way to Italy. She's busy!
-
Women Crushing It Wednesday - Jessica SamuelsIf you've lived in Kelowna for the past decade, it is highly likely that you know who this Woman is. Jessica Samuels has spent time with AM1150 as the afternoon drive host, has a monthly segment with Global Okanagan, and when it comes to mental health, she is a community leader.
-
Breakfast to RememberMarch 3, 2022
-
Women Crushing it Wednesday - Karen ShaleKaren Shale is a Theatre performer, Singer, Technical assistant, Financial Advisor annnnnd now an Author!
-
-
-
2022 Dine AroundJanuary 19, 2022 - February 10, 2022
-
47th Civic & Community Awards (Nominations)Now - February 11, 2022
-
Former Rocket (and absolute beauty) Luke Schenn gets cup ringFrom 2005 to 2008 Luke Schenn played for the Kelowna Rockets, and eventually went on to play for the Maple Leafs...
-
Women Crushing it Wednesday - Christina FerreiraIf you've been to an event in Kelowna, you MAY have been to an event put on by Christina, and her company - Impact Events + Brand Management... She's been doing this over a decade and has done a tremendous job..