Women Crushing It Wednesday

Something we’ve noticed in the Okanagan, is that not enough women get recognition for the good that they do in our community.

That’s why every Wednesday on Mornings with Stephen Keppler, we like to highlight a Woman who is doing good and performing above and beyond, with Women Crushing it Wednesday.

If there's a Woman in your life who you believe deserves some recognition, please let us know by nominating her below!