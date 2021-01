This was scary to see! Imagine being on the highway when this happened? You'd be traumatized! Even worse, imagine being the driver of this vehicle? The wind yesterday was insane, garbage cans, trees, and even trampolines made their way onto the road...

We definitely had some laughs talking about it in the morning didn't we...

But in Alberta, just outside of Taber this semi had a scary mishap..

Thankfully, the driver was not injured.