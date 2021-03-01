MOVE 98.3 wants to celebrate YOU with the MOVE 98.3 Birthday Jackpot!

You could win up to $2000 – just for having a birthday!!

Want to enter?! Here’s how:

Starting Monday, March 8 Listen weekdays at 8AM, 2PM and 4PM!

Listen weekdays at 8AM, 2PM and 4PM! We’ll spin the Birthday MONTH Wheel

If we land on the month you were born, you’ll have 5 minutes to TEXT the word “BIRTHDAY” and your FULL NAME to 5-4-3-2-1

the word and your to If we call you back…. You INSTANTLY win $200!

Then… we’ll spin the Birthday DAY Wheel!

If the wheel lands on the day of the month you were born… JACKPOT! You’ll instantly win $2000!!!

The MOVE 100.3 Birthday Jackpot… celebrate like it’s your birthday!