MOVE 98.3 Birthday Jackpot!

MOVE_983_Birthday_Jackpot_polopoly_contest_1265x500
MOVE 98.3 wants to celebrate YOU with the MOVE 98.3 Birthday Jackpot!

You could win up to $2000 – just for having a birthday!!

Want to enter?! Here’s how:

  • Starting Monday, March 8 Listen weekdays at 8AM, 2PM and 4PM!
  • We’ll spin the Birthday MONTH Wheel
  • If we land on the month you were born, you’ll have 5 minutes to TEXT the word “BIRTHDAY” and your FULL NAME to 5-4-3-2-1
  • If we call you back…. You INSTANTLY win $200!
  • Then… we’ll spin the Birthday DAY Wheel!
  • If the wheel lands on the day of the month you were born… JACKPOT! You’ll instantly win $2000!!!

The MOVE 100.3 Birthday Jackpot… celebrate like it’s your birthday!

