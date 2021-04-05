iHeartRadio
Text to Win with Kingston Thunder Baseball!

KingstonThunder contest 1265x500
Contest rules

What’s better than your kid playing baseball this summer?

Playing baseball for free! Kingston Thunder Baseball Association is giving away a free registration to their house league this season!

On Wednesday, April 7 from 6AM-6PM TEXT the word “THUNDER” + Your Name to #54321 for a chance to win!

For kids ages 4-18! To find out more, go to kingstonthunder.com!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. EST on April 5, 2021 and closes at 6:00 p.m. on April 7, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $250 CAD. Odds of winning the prize from among the eligible draw entrants will depend on the total number of entries received during the contest period.

