Win $50 To Spend in Downtown Kingston!

Downtown Dollars are back, with Downtown Kingston!

Listen to Reid & Ben in the Morning this week for a daily chance to win $50 in Downtown Dollars.

Available all year long, Downtown Dollars are a perfect gift for a friend, loved one, or as a treat to yourself.

Downtown Dollars work in the same way as a gift certificate and can be used in over 100 downtown shops, restaurants, and services!

For a limited time, use promo code “DOWNTOWNSPRING” to receive 20% off!!!

Find out more at downtownkingston.ca!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. EST on March 29, 2021 and closes at 9:30 a.m. on April 1, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the four prizes is $50 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Limit of one (1) Prize Per Household.

