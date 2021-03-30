Win $50 To Spend in Downtown Kingston!

Downtown Dollars are back, with Downtown Kingston!

Listen to Reid & Ben in the Morning this week for a daily chance to win $50 in Downtown Dollars.

Available all year long, Downtown Dollars are a perfect gift for a friend, loved one, or as a treat to yourself.

Downtown Dollars work in the same way as a gift certificate and can be used in over 100 downtown shops, restaurants, and services!

For a limited time, use promo code “DOWNTOWNSPRING” to receive 20% off!!!