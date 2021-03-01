Win Tickets & Treats from Landmark Cinemas!
Kingston’s MOVE 98.3 and Landmark Cinemas want to send you to the movies!
Listen to Trinette Atkinson weekday afternoons for your chance to win tickets and treats for two to Landmark Cinemas.
PLUS – be entered for a chance to win a Private Screening at Landmark Cinemas!
Show times and tickets at landmarkcinemas.com
Movies are better… together.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. on March 1, 2021 and closes at 6:00 p.m. on March 12, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize is $60 CAD. Approximate retail value of Grand Prize is $99 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend on the total number of entrants calling the contest line after the applicable announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded.