MOVE 98.3’s LIVE On-Air Auction (in support of United Way of KFL&A)

On Thursday, November 4th, 2021 from 6AM-10AM, Kingston’s MOVE 98.3 will hold a 4 hour LIVE on-air auction to raise funds for the United Way of KFL&A’s 2021 Local Love Campaign!

The highest bidder will receive an exclusive in-person broadcast of MOVE 98.3’s REID & BEN In The MORNING from their business location.

This is a fantastic opportunity to not only give back to the community through the United Way, but also a great opportunity for any business seeking a fun and exciting new way of promoting their brand.