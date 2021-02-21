MOVE 98.3 is proud to support the second annual Tampon Tuesday with the United Way of KFL&A!

Menstrual hygience products are one of the most requested items at local food banks.

Together with your help, we can fill that gap.

Where Does My Donation Go?:

All donations will be collected and distributed locally by volunteers with the United Way of KFL&A.

Locally, some of the agencies that have received donations so far include: Boys & Girls Club, Dawn House, Elizabeth Fry Society of Kingston, Girls Inc, HIV/AIDS Regional Services + Mobile Unit, Home Base Housing – One Roof, KCHC Pathways to Education, KHSC Detox, Kingston Interval House, Kingston Youth Shelter, L&A Interval House, Lunch by George, Maltby Centre, Martha’s Table, Partners in Mission Food Bank, Resolve Counselling Centres, Rural Frontenac Community Services, Southern Frontenac – Food Bank, Street Health, St. Vincent de Paul Society

When/What Can I Donate?:

From March 2 – March 16 you can donate pads, tampons, liners and other menstrual hygiene products, or make a monetary donation.

How/Where Can I Donate?:

To make a monetary donation online, click here.

To make a donation online, using the Tampon Tuesday Amazon Wishlist, click here .

To drop off a donation in person, stay tuned for a list of locations coming soon!