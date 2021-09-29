iHeartRadio
17°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Thank You, Kingston!

Introducing MOVE 98.3’s “Thank You, Kingston!”

Every month, Reid & Ben will head out and deliver a $50 Paradiso Pizza Gift Card as a “Thank You” to a deserving person or group in Kingston!

Presented by Paradiso Pizza – Discover Great Food at Paradiso Pizza!

Sicilian style Pizza, amazing subs, and many other delicious meal and dessert options!

Over 27 Years serving Kingston & area from 3 locations (Division Street, Bath Road, & Inverary).

Paradiso has many dining options: dine in, take out, delivery and catering too!

Download the new Paradiso Pizza mobile app to make ordering even easier!

  • Tampson_Tuesday_cataraqui_polopoly_banner_1265x500

    Tampon Tuesday

    MOVE 98.3 is proud to present Tampon Tuesday! Mentrual hygiene products are one of the most requested, yet least donated items at local food banks. MOVE 98.3 needs your help to change that.
  • iPledge-challenge-banner

    Join the #iPledge Challenge

    Right now in Ontario 1 in 5 children are struggling. Help us help children and youth by pledging to be an ally, supporter, and confidant. Join in taking the #iPledge Challenge – and pledge to ensure that every child has the support that they need to simply enjoy being a kid.
  • Drive Thru School Supply Drive nologo polopoly image 1265x500

    Drive Thru School Supply Drive

    MOVE 98.3  is proud to present the Drive Thru School Supply Drive for United Way KFL&A!
  • Almost_Home_DTBD_banner_1265x500

    Drive Thru Bottle Drive for Almost Home

    MOVE 98.3 and Pure Country 99 are proud to present the Drive Thru Bottle Drive for Almost Home! Presented by Paradiso Pizza. Save the date – and save your empties! – for Saturday, June 26!
  • United-WayTampon-Tuesday-2021-teaser-image-888x500

    Tampon Tuesday

    Donate pads, tampons, liners & other menstrual hygiene products. All donations will be collected and distributed locally by the United Way of KFL&A.