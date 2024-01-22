11 criminal charges laid after break-and-enter investigation in Pembroke, Ont.

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged a Pembroke resident with multiple Criminal Code (CC) offences after a break-and-enter investigation.

OPP explained that the investigation began on January 16th, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m. after police were called to a residence in the east end of Pembroke. Officers say that damage had been caused to a window at a house and threats were reportedly being made during the altercation.

Police responded to the area and located and arrested the accused a short time later in a parking lot in the 100 block of Pembroke Street East.

As a result, the person responsible, a 41-year-old Pembroke resident was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Break and enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit an indictable offence

- Mischief - domestic

- Mischief - destroys or damages property (Two counts)

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (Three counts)

- Causing a disturbance

- Resist a peace officer

- Fail to comply with probation (Two counts)

OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on a future date. A number of the charges stem from an Intimate Partner Violence investigation, as a result, the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray