12 charges laid following domestic dispute in Napanee, two arrested

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested two individuals after responding to a domestic dispute incident.

OPP explained that on January 8th, 2024, just before 9:00 a.m., officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute on Dundas Street West in greater Napanee.

It was reported to police that the suspects were carrying knives. The OPP's Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine unit attended the scene also. When police arrived the suspects had fled the scene. Police say that officers searched the building and located the suspects in another unit a short time later.

Two individuals were arrested and transported back to the detachment. Officers say one of them was assaultive towards police while in police custody.

As a result of this investigation, L&A County OPP has charged a 37-year-old male, from Napanee, Ontario, with the following charges:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (Two counts)

- Assaulting a peace officer (Two counts)

- Mischief - destroy or damage property

- Assault with a weapon

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking -opioid

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamines

The other person arrested, a 27-year-old from Belleville, Ontario is facing the following offences:

- Theft

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says the identify of the two arrested will be withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

