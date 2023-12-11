13 charges laid after OPP investigated threat call in Killaloe Twp.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says that a call to the police has led to multiple criminal charges being laid. OPP explained that this happened on December 7th, 2023 around 9:30 a.m. in relation to a report involving a threat in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

As a result of the investigation, and with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), a 41-year-old of the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Indecent Exposure

- Sexual Interference

- Uttering Threats

- Invitation to Touching

- Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Person Under 16

- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16

- Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts)

- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

- Knowledge of an Unauthorised Possession of a Firearm

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

- Utter Threats to Damage or Injure an Animal

OPP says the accused was held in custody and scheduled to attend a bail hearing on December 8th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray