13-year-old facing assault charges after stealing vehicle in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged a youth with Assault after an incident involving an attack and vehicle theft.

OPP explained that on October 3rd, 2023 around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a residence on County Road 40 in Quinte West. The initial report stated that an assault occurred and the suspect stole a vehicle in the process.

The suspect, a 13-year-old youth from Quinte West fled the scene before officers arrived. OPP was able to locate the young driver a short time later in another jurisdiction. After they were located, the 13-year-old was charged with the following offences:

- Assault

- Theft over $5000

- Breach of Recognizance

OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray