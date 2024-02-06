15 and 16-year-old arrested following unprovoked weapon-related incident

Kingston Police Services say two local youths were arrested and charged following an unprovoked weapon-related incident in the City.

Police explain that on February 4th, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the two accused youths arrived on foot at a business in the area of Bath Road and Princess Street in the City of Kingston. As the two approached the business they began yelling at two other individuals who were about to enter the premises.

This encounter was unprovoked, and police say the two accused youths had had no previous interactions with the other individuals who had been about to enter the business. The two accused youths continued to attempt to elicit a reaction from the other individuals while also expressing their eagerness to engage in a physical altercation. The victims attempted to ignore the youths, however their verbal barrage continued.

Police say the two accused youths then sprayed a fire extinguisher toward the victims, dousing them both with the white powdery contents of the canister. An employee at the business attempted to intervene however, one of the accused youths then threatened them with the fire extinguisher before pulling out a long machete-style knife from their pants. Police were told that the youth moved toward the employee attempting to intimidate them with the weapon. However, when it was indicated that the police would be called the two youths immediately fled the scene.

Police quickly attended this location and, after searching the surrounding neighbourhoods, located both youths in the area of Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and Elmwood Street. A brief foot pursuit ensued with both youths attempting to elude the police. Officers arrested the first youth at approximately 1:10 a.m. and the second was discovered hiding in a parking lot and subsequently arrested at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Officers say that both accused youths were then transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

A 16-year-old local youth was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a YCJA sentence. A 15-year-old local youth was charged with assault with a weapon, and having their face masked with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray