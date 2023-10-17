15-year-old charged as OPP investigate threatening incident at local High School

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged a 15-year-old youth from Bonnechere Valley Township after an incident at a high school in Admaston-Bromley Township.

Police explain that officers from the Killaloe OPP and UOV OPP responded to the school on the morning of October 11th, 2023, after school staff reported a threatening incident, possibly involving an edged weapon, between students.

As a result of the investigation that followed, police arrested a 15-year-old youth at the school. The youth was charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. OPP added that no weapon was located or seized.

OPP says the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice, Youth Division, in Pembroke on October 16th, 2023. OPP adds that the name of the youth cannot be released under the provisions of the YCJA.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray