18-year-old charged on arrest warrant following physical altercation
Brockville Police Service says they have arrested a local 18-year-old after a disturbance call in the City.
Police explain that this occurred on January 27th, 2024, at about 9:30 p.m., when police received a call regarding a group of people preparing to engage in a fight in the area of King Street West and Apple Street. Officers arrived and it appeared that the individuals involved had dispersed.
Officers learned that an 18-year-old, male, was attempting to engage in a fight with another male. Police say it was found that the 18-year-old man had gone back to his residence in the area. However, he was on bail conditions stating not to be outside of his residence while under the influence of alcohol.
Officers located the male and found him to have been consuming alcohol. He was also found to be in possession of a crossbow, BB gun and airsoft gun, contrary to his conditions. Police say he was arrested and later released with a future court date after being charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
