18-year-old facing assault charges after dispute escalated to a knife being drawn

Brockville Police Service has released details on an assault investigation that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man. Police explain that they received a report around 1:00 a.m. on December 20th, 2023, regarding an assault that had taken place a short time prior to the call.

The incident had taken place in the area of King Street West. Officers at the scene say the police investigation revealed that an 18-year-old, male, was in a verbal altercation with another male regarding relationship issues with a female. The dispute escalated to the point that the 18-year-old, male, punched and kicked the victim and held a knife up in the air.

The injuries that were sustained are considered minor and non-life-threatening. Police say they later contacted the subject where he was placed under arrest and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He was later released on conditions with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray