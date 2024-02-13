19-year-old charged following crash with school bus in Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards Twp.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a recent collision involving a school bus where one of the drivers has been charged.

OPP say that on February 9th,2024, just after 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger car and school bus at Foy Park Corridor and Red Rock Road, in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Police say the driver of the passenger car suffered a loss of control striking the school bus. As a result of the police investigation, the 19-year-old driver from Golden Lake who was behind the wheel, was charged with driving to the left of the centre, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. A Provincial Offences Act notice was issued. Police say there were no reported injuries, and no tow was required.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray