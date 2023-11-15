20 charges laid, 2 arrested following crimes to commercial property in Quinte West, Ont
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals in connection to several, commercial property crime occurrences.
OPP explained that the investigation began in October 2023. Officers, including members of the Quinte West Community Street Crime Unit, say they commenced a property crime investigation after responding to multiple incidents.
Then, on November 14th, 2023, with the assistance of the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT), police say two people were arrested.
One of the individuals involved, 52-year-old Paul Helm from Quinte West was arrested and now faces the following charges:
- Theft - Six counts
- Mischief - Six counts
- Break and enter
- Possession of break-in tools
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Breach of a probation order
The other person arrested in this investigation, 45-year-old Quinte West resident, Tanya Cooper was arrested and now faces the following charges:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of break-in tools
- Failure to comply with an Undertaking
OPP says the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
