20-year-old arrested allegedly unholstering BB gun in verbal alteration

Brockville Police Service has released a report, regarding a call they responded to in connection to a man who was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

On September 16th, 2023, at about 7:00 a.m., police received the call to attend the area of the LCBO on King Street West, in relation to the male believed to be in possession of a gun who was seen acting erratically and yelling.

Officers quickly responded to the area and located the suspect in question. Police say the man was identified to be a 20-year-old. At the time of the officer's arrival, he did have a holster containing a hand BB gun around his torso.

Police say the man was arrested and safely taken into custody. Investigation revealed that he was in some type of verbal altercation, before police arrival. However, the other involved individual was undetermined. It was also believed by officers at the scene that, at one point, the suspect had the BB gun out of the holster causing additional concern to witnesses.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray