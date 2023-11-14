2023 Grants Ceremony celebrating local businesses at event in Maitland
The Brockville and Area Community Foundation is preparing to host their 2023 Grants Ceremony. This event will be held at the MERC Hall in Maitland on November 29th, 2023 and will highlight the important work that the Foundation has done in the community.
The events will also display the reach the groups have every year to ensure a variety of charitable organizations and projects receive funding in and around the local community. They will take the chance to celebrate all of the organizations who have received funding from the Community Fund this year as well as a few other organizations who received grants from other funds at the BACF.
Additionally, the Foundation was involved in the Community Service Recovery Fund initiative via the Government of Canada and helped disburse over $350,000 of funding in the community to four local organizations. At the same event, they will be celebrating, GIRLS INC of Upper Canada, John Howard Society, Thousand Islands Land Trust, and The Brockville Public Library.
Finally, the group says they will cap off the night with the announcement of their next match campaign, thanks to the Carolyn Sifton Foundation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
