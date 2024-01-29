2024 budget approved by Renfrew County Council

The County of Renfrew has approved the 2024 budget during the annual budget workshop. Warden Peter Emon and Councillor Jennifer Murphy, Chair of the County's Finance and Administration Committee, led the County Council through the budget on January 24th and 25th, 2024. Officials say that staff was commended for the hard work that went into formulating the budget documents and the Council for navigating through the process to make difficult decisions in another challenging budget year.

Officials say that the County of Renfrew remains focused on today and the future. With the budget for 2024 approved, the County of Renfrew will continue to deliver existing programs and services and will also fund several key service enhancements:

1. Invest $2 million in a multi-department, multi-pronged approach to address the growing crisis in terms of housing, homelessness, mental health, and addictions in the community. This includes staffing two mobile crisis support units with paramedics and crisis workers, preparing a study for a shovel-ready housing development, additional maintenance staff and a full-time Community Housing Coordinator and a Homelessness Coordinator.

2.$54 million in capital asset renewal.

3. Adding to the Renfrew County Housing Corporation (RCHC) portfolio with the completion of the new build at Lea and Douglas Streets in the City of Pembroke (eight units featuring 12 bedrooms) and a new duplex on Cecil Street.

The approved County levy for 2024 will rise by 5.47%. This corresponds to a $20.76 rise in residential property taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value. Given that Renfrew County's median residential property value is currently $205,000, the average homeowner would spend $845 in 2024 for the County portion of their taxes. They say the County of Renfrew will be able to maintain its provision of high-quality services, including two long-term care facilities, paramedic services, and community services, with a 5.47% tax rate increase.

"I want to thank our CAO and senior managers for their deliberations to get us to this point and their advice throughout the process; I know there has been a lot of work leading up to today as this year has been particularly challenging," said Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon. "This is a very thoughtful budget because it mixes current service needs with some future needs while trying to maintain a level of acceptable service within all of our divisions."

The Warden also thanked members of the Council for their patience and engagement in important discussions to come to a consensus on some difficult scenarios presented within the budget documents.

Chair Murphy took the chance to acknowledge the challenges presented during this budget cycle and the importance of striking a delicate balance in terms of providing services to ratepayers while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The 2024 budget was adopted as a by-law immediately following the budget presentation and discussion on Thursday, January 25th, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

