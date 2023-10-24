25-year-old facing assault charges, striking girlfriend, initiating fight with her father

Brockville Police Services have released information on a domestic disturbance that resulted in an arrest in the city. Police say they responded to the 911 call on October 12th, 2023 around 10:30 p.m. The caller was a woman explaining that she had just been assaulted by her 25-year-old, boyfriend and that he was about to initiate a fight with her father.

Officers attended the area of Havelock Street, where this was reported to be taking place. Police say the 25-year-old, male, was located in the area after being involved in a physical altercation with the father. He was arrested and officers say further investigation revealed that the male had previously assaulted the female by throwing her into a wall and also causing other damage in their apartment.

Police say the man in question then left the Kensington Parkway-area residence, to initiate a physical confrontation with her father. Following the incident, police say no one was deemed to have life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old, male, was charged with assault, and mischief under $5,000 and held for a bail hearing in relation to the incident with his girlfriend.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray