28 charges laid after Kingston Police located wanted Tweed resident

Members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested an individual in connection to multiple break-ins, vehicle thefts and other property-related crimes recently.

On November 30th, 2023, members of the Kingston Police Force had located the wanted individual. Then the OPP were notified and officers attended the area and transported the man to the police detachment.

As a result, the accused, 29-year-old Tanner Sweet from Tweed was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (Six counts)

- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (Two counts)

- Fail to comply with probation order (Three counts)

- Break-in, enter a place to commit an indictable offence

- Break-in, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Break-in, enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Possession of a Schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a Schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Possession of a Schedule three substance

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (Two counts)

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Theft under $5000 (Three counts)

- Theft of a motor vehicle

- Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

OPP says the individual was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray