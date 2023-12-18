$56K in products seized after second search warrant at Kingston mushroom dispensary

A second search warrant was executed within 48 hours at a psychedelic mushroom dispensary in Kingston's downtown area. The Street Crime Unit executed the search warrant at the "Shroomyz" psychedelic mushroom dispensary at 149 Brock Street.

Kingston Police explained that the operators had re-opened the same storefront following a previous investigation on December 12th, 2023, which resulted in significant seizures of psychedelic mushroom products.

Seized in this investigation were:

- 2561.25g (2.56 kilograms) of psychedelic mushroom products with an estimated value of $56,000.00

- $700.00 in Canadian currency

Kingston Police re-iterate that psychedelic mushrooms remain a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and as such the trafficking of these products remains unlawful.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray