7 local area residents facing drug trafficking charges after search warrant in Belleville

Members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged seven people after the execution of a search warrant in Belleville.

On January 17th, 2024, the search warrant was executed on Airport Parkway by members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit. OPP says the seven accused parties were located and arrested.

In the search and investigation, police say they seized 127 grams of suspected cocaine, one gram of suspected fentanyl, one gram of suspected methamphetamine, $500 in Canadian currency and scales. All parties were transported to the Napanee Detachment.

The following have each been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine:

Garrett Jackson, age 38, of Belleville

Sarah-Jane Irwin, age 34, of Belleville

Tawahennake Hill, age 25, of Tyendinaga

Joshua Gjelstad, age 35, of Napanee

Aidan George, age 23, of Milton

Nicole Burshaw, age 40, of Cannifton

Amanda Holland, age 43, of Tyendinaga

OPP says that Holland was additionally charged with the following offences:

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Failure to comply with a probation order (Four counts)

OPP says that as a result, all accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on February 15th, 2024.

