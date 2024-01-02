Aggravated assault under investigation on Amherst Island

The Lennox and Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Amherst Island.

OPP explained in a media release that on December 28th, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., police were called to a report of an altercation involving a weapon that occurred at a residence in Stella on Amherst Island.

Police, Fire, and Paramedic Services attended the residence, however, OPP says the suspect fled the area before their arrival. Police continued, explaining that there had been an altercation between two males in the residence. During the incident, one male received an injury. Officers say he was treated on scene and transported to hospital with major injuries.

A short time later, police say officers located the suspect. The man was with his vehicle parked off on a dirt path near a farm field just off Front Road on Amherst Island. Officers say the man was then arrested and taken into custody.

As a result of this investigation, L&A County OPP says they have charged a 22-year-old male, from Stella, Ontario, with aggravated assault.

The investigation by the Lennox and Addington OPP Crime Unit remains ongoing.

