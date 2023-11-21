Alarm triggered at local business results in arrest and break-and-enter charges
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged an individual with breaking and entering after they caught a person inside a local business.
OPP explained that an alarm was triggered at a store on Old Highway 2 in Quinte West. That call came to the police around 6:00 a.m. on November 19th, 2023. Officers arrived and located a person inside the business. An investigation led to the person being arrested.
As a result, the person who triggered the alarm, 34-year-old Belleville resident, Sarah Taylor was charged with the following offences:
- Break and enter
- Theft under $5000
- Mischief under $5000
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on December 21st, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Peter Emon sole nominee for 2024 Renfrew County WardenA sole nomination is in for the role of Renfrew County Warden in 2024. Peter Emon is expected to be affirmed on December 12th, 2023 during the Inaugural Session. This will be Warden Emon's second consecutive year in the role.
-
Criminal charge laid for threats following domestic incident in Killaloe, Ont.A 23-year-old from Golden Lake has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a threat incident at a residence in the Township of Killaloe Hagarty and Richards.
-
"Christmas Angels" program launches in Pembroke areaFor the 27th year, the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are running their Christmas Angel Program with each "Angel" representing a community member in need.
-
St. Lawrence College joins calls to end provincial tuition freeze24 Ontario colleges are joining together to call for an end to the province's tuition freeze, as well as a five percent tuition increase. St. Lawrence College is part of the schools calling for this change.
-
Language Express moving locations to Health Unit buildingThe "Language Express" program in Brockville will be temporarily stopped from December 8th to 18th as the team changes locations to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit building at 458 Laurier Boulevard.
-
Grenville County OPP step-up enforcement joining festive R.I.D.E campaignUntil January 1st, 2024, OPP will be highly visible on roadways in Grenville as part of the province-wide Festive R.I.D.E campaign, in an effort to keep Ontario roads safe from impaired drivers.
-
Kingston resident facing several charges after series of Intimate Partner Violence incidentsA 31-year-old from Kingston is facing several charges, including two counts of assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm after Kingston Police were made aware of multiple instances of intimate partner violence.
-
Police warn public of digital dangers from fake LinkedIn job offersMembers of the public are being informed of a digital danger involving cybercriminals sharing fake job postings in an effort to spread malware and collect private information.
-
Auto thefts taking place across the province, OPP give tips to prevent similar incidentsWith stolen vehicles continuing to be a frequently reported occurrence to the Ontario Provincial Police, they are offering tips to local residents, reminding everyone to do their part to help prevent auto thefts.