Alarm triggered at local business results in arrest and break-and-enter charges

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged an individual with breaking and entering after they caught a person inside a local business.

OPP explained that an alarm was triggered at a store on Old Highway 2 in Quinte West. That call came to the police around 6:00 a.m. on November 19th, 2023. Officers arrived and located a person inside the business. An investigation led to the person being arrested.

As a result, the person who triggered the alarm, 34-year-old Belleville resident, Sarah Taylor was charged with the following offences:

- Break and enter

- Theft under $5000

- Mischief under $5000

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on December 21st, 2023.

