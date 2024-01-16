Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) is recruiting students who are ambitious and eager to delve into entrepreneurship and kickstart their own businesses. The Summer Company program presents a distinctive chance for students returning to school, aged 15 to 29, to establish their own businesses and assume the role of an entrepreneur.

Organizers explain that this program empowers participants to become their own boss and guides them in understanding the intricacies of entrepreneurship. Successful applicants receive financial support of $1,500 towards their business start-up and access to business training and mentorship to assist in successfully running a business. Upon completing the program, participants receive an additional financial grant of up to $1,500.

Past Summer Company entrepreneurs in Renfrew County have included a variety of businesses such as handmade artisanal items, graphic art production, branded apparel, baked goods, market gardens, lawn care services, auto detailing, dog grooming, esthetics, firewood processing, upcycled clothing, handcrafted cottage décor and rustic furniture, children's entertainment, photography, photo restoration and small engine repair. Enterprise Renfrew County says many Summer Company entrepreneurs continue to run their businesses throughout the year or over consecutive summers.

The Summer Company program is delivered by Enterprise Renfrew County on behalf of the Province of Ontario. Students are strongly encouraged to submit their application at their earliest convenience as it is a sought-after initiative. The application deadline is midnight on May 15th, 2024.

For more information visit www.enterpriserenfrewcounty.com/summercompany

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray